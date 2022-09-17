iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.40

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.40 and last traded at $64.49, with a volume of 42192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.14.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 64,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

