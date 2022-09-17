iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Prism Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.4% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $60.40. 31,914,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,717,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.