iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

