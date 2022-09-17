iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Decreased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $227.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

