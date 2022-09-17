iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,427. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.