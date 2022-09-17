iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Raised by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 985.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,086 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,028,000. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 134,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.18. The stock had a trading volume of 289,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,740. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.61 and a 200 day moving average of $139.12. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.