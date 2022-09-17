iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 942,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,832,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.95. 3,185,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,146. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.13. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHV. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

