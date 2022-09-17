iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 25.8% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,496. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.98.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

