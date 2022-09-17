iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.01. 317,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,642. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

