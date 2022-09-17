iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

iStar Stock Performance

NYSE:STAR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. iStar has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

iStar Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of iStar

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iStar by 207.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iStar by 87.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

