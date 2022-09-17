iStar (NYSE:STAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.69

Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 1372823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. StockNews.com raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iStar by 207.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in iStar by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iStar in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

