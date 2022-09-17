ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Down 19.9% in August

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp cut their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ITT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after acquiring an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ITT by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after buying an additional 438,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,987,000 after buying an additional 371,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

