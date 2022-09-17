James J. Cathey Sells 2,084 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,799,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,977,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,437,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 499,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $91,312,000 after acquiring an additional 107,937 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.