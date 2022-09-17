Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Up 177.3% in August

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 177.3% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

JOF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 53,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 375,344 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,821,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 61,733 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

