Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Cadeler A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CADLF opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.