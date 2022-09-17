Jetcoin (JET) Trading 70.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jetcoin (JET) traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 70.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $27,818.16 and approximately $31,376.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 228.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,831.79 or 0.54670052 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00835720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

