JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.49

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.49 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 15.42 ($0.19). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19), with a volume of 232,032 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They set a “not rated” rating on the stock.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of £837.50 million and a PE ratio of 408.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.37.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Ed Warner acquired 60,000 shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £76,200 ($92,073.47).
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.
Further Reading
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.