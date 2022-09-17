JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.49

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.49 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 15.42 ($0.19). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19), with a volume of 232,032 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They set a “not rated” rating on the stock.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £837.50 million and a PE ratio of 408.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.37.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

In related news, insider Ed Warner acquired 60,000 shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £76,200 ($92,073.47).

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

