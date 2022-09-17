John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

PDT stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.60. 35,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,755. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $40,888.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 52.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

