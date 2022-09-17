Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.45

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.45 and traded as high as C$5.45. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 236,056 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$268.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Journey Energy

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Journey Energy news, Director Alexander G. Verge bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,468,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,343,880.

About Journey Energy

(Get Rating)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.