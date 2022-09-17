JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $78.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $98.80. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,773.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,083 shares of company stock worth $2,201,152 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $431,538,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

