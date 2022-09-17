JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,299,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 54,823 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 4,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 21,166 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.