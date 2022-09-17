K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of KBL opened at C$29.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$322.82 million and a PE ratio of 66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$29.56 and a 52-week high of C$41.57.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.00.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.