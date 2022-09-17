Kathryn Henry Sells 189 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $333.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 819,974 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,590,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

