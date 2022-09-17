Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KREVF opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Keppel REIT has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Keppel REIT from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

