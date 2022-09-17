Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KROS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $883.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 46,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,381,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

