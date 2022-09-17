Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Kesselrun Resources Stock Performance

Kesselrun Resources stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Kesselrun Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

