Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.83

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.83 and traded as high as $18.00. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 5,834 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $49.72 million during the quarter.
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
