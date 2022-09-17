Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.83

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.83 and traded as high as $18.00. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 5,834 shares.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $49.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.