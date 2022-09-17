KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ABM Industries in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1,691.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

