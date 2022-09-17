keyTango Market Capitalization Achieves $61,559.08 (TANGO)

keyTango (TANGO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $61,559.08 and $145.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, keyTango has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One keyTango coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 359.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,081.75 or 1.00830210 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00831803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About keyTango

keyTango’s genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,913,943 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for keyTango is www.keytango.io.

keyTango Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade keyTango should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

