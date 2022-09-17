Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) PT Lowered to €66.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €99.00 ($101.02) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KGSPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($102.04) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($105.10) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Kingspan Group stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Announces Dividend

About Kingspan Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

