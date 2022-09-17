Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €42.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €21.77 ($22.21) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($83.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

