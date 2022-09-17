Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading 2% Higher

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.26). 28,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 257,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.23).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Knights Group alerts:

Knights Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.25 million and a P/E ratio of 2,600.00.

Knights Group Increases Dividend

Knights Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.46. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Knights Group’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

(Get Rating)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.