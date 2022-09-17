Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 7,455 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 458.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $232.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,733. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

