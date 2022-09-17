Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,428 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,428 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 30,970,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,268,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.