Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.56. 325,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,825. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.91. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.