Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.10. 5,107,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,496. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.98.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

