Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHK. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,953,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 233.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184,999 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,996,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter worth $2,563,000. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,648,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 247,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.