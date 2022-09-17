Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $41.55 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,663 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $41,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD remained flat at $71.19 during midday trading on Friday. 3,896,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53.

