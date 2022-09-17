Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1,330.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,815,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,528,125. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

