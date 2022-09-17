Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Invests $10.58 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.48. The stock had a trading volume of 531,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,413. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

