Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Invests $369,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $170,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $41.94. 118,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,109. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $52.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50.

