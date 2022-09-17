Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 48,294 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,294 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. First Command Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $44.60.

