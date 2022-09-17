Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Komatsu Stock Performance
Shares of KMTUY opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $28.08.
Komatsu Company Profile
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
Read More
