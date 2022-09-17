Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu Stock Performance

Shares of KMTUY opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $28.08.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Komatsu will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.