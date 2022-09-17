Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $254.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.99.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

