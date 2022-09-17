Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 350,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,163,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 227,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 238,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

