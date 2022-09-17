Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.03 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

