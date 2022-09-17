Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 403,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after buying an additional 97,779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $55.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51.

