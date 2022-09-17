Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 124,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 149,594 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $13.41 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,371.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $778,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,371.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,546,019. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.