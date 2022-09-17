Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $389.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.