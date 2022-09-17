Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orange by 219.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Orange by 342.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Orange during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orange Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORAN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.